16 hours ago by Em Moore

Comeback Kid have announced a show in Winnipeg celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Wake The Dead and the 25th anniversary of the band. The show will take place on February 22, 2025 at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg, Manitoba and the band will be playing the album in full. Comeback Kid released their EP Trouble earlier this year and released their album Heavy Steps in 2022.