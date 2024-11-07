We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Premiere exclusive first for the latest music video for Philly punks Crossed Keys. The video is for their track titled "Notebooks (Hope for the Hopeless)" which is out through the Sell The Heart/Iodine Records Fest 22 Compilation. The comp features 15 tracks from bands like The Dopamines, Teens In Trouble, Candy Hearts, Omnigone and much more. You can click here here for more information on the release or to grab a copy.
