Listen to the new song by Year of the Dragon!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Los Angeles-based funky metallic punk band Year of the Dragon! The song is called “Lucifinger” and is the band’s first single since signing to Manic Kat Records. Speaking about the song and signing Jay Armant said,



“We’ve been working very hard on music and shows, and what you’re hearing with the release of 'Lucifinger' is just the start. We want to show our loyal fans that we appreciate their support as we step up to another level, and we look forward to bringing new fans along for the ride as well! We are also extremely proud to announce that we have signed with Manic Kat Records, the fierce indie label out of New York! This Chinese Year of the Dragon has been a great one thus far. Keep your ears to the ground as we’ll be detailing our upcoming EP very soon!”

“Lucifinger” will be off Year of the Dragon’s upcoming EP which will be out in 2025. Listen to the song below!