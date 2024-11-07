Welcome to Rockville has added more bands to its 2025 lineup. Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, Silent Planet, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Alesana, and I Set My Friends On Fire will now be playing the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup which includes The Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Converge, Full of Hell, Harms Way, and Candy. Welcome to Rockville will take place on May 15-18, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Previous StoryListen to the new song by Year of the Dragon!
Next StoryRad Skulls announce 'Demo 2024'
Underoath, Saosin, Silverstein, more added to Welcome to Rockville 2025
Crossed Keys: "Notebooks (Hope for the Hopeless)"
Dillinger Escape Plan, Quicksand, Converge, more to play Welcome to Rockville 2025
Full of Hell and Andrew Nolan: "Sphere of Saturn" (ft. Justin K. Broadrick)
Hot Water Music and Quicksand surprise-release split EP
Silverstein to release double album, share "Confession" video
Full of Hell and Andrew Nolan to release Collab LP
Converge release live album for Bandcamp Friday to benefit Mutual Aid Disaster Relief
Candy to release new EP, share "Football" video
Refused announce final North American tour dates, to release 'Shape of Punk to Come' tribute album