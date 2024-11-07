Irish music festival In The Meadows has announced its first-wave lineup for 2025. Iggy Pop (playing his first show in Dublin in 17 years), The Scratch, Gilla Band, Sprints, Warmduscher, Lambrini Girls, and Trupa Trupa will be playing the festival. In The Meadows will take place on June 7, 2025, on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin, Ireland.