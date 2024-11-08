Slam Dunk Festival has added more bands to its lineup for 2025. Streetlight Manifesto, Finch, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Scowl, Sweet Pill, Winona Fighter, Home Grown, The Aquabats, Save Ferris, Hot Milk, WARGASM, Twin Atlantic, NOAHFINNCE, South Arcade, Rain City Drive, Cemetery Sun, Point North, Millionaires, Sophie Powers, Kid Bookie, LANDMVRKS, Imminence, I See Stars, Defects, Lake Malice, Free Throw, and Heart Attack Man will be joining the previously announced lineup that includes Alkaline Trio, Knuckle Puck, Neck Deep, New Found Glory, The Used, Hot Mulligan, and Electric Callboy. Slam Dunk Festival will take place at Hatfield Park in Hatfield, UK on May 24 and at Temple Newsam in Leeds, UK on May 25.
