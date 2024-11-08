Party at Jabba's Palace with Mean Jeans, Soji, Blank Chrome, and Membrains is THIS SUNDAY in Philly!
by John Gentile
Yeah baby!!!!!! The party in Jabba's palace is THIS SUNDAY IN PHILLY!!!
Pop-punk heroes Mean Jeans will be headlining, headbanging, and smashing it up, celebrating their new album Blasted !
Plus, Philly hardcore crushers Soji will be coming to do damage! Plus, Blank Chrome will be tearing through high energy punk rock! Plus, Membrains are bringing the bluesy punk n roll, baby!
That's SUNDAY, November 10 at Philamoca in Philly! Let's go baby!!!! Get tickets here!!!!