Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Santamania has announced its lineup for this year. Vacation, Shellshag, SlutBomb, Mardou, The Dopamines, Corker, Tweens, Motorbike, The Harlequins, Basic Needs, Sweat FM, Leggy, Born As Ghosts, Dauber, Agency, Gaargoyle, Anti-Material Rifle, Windup Records, Artificial Go, Access to God, Suicide Pact, Butchers Dog, Putrid Liquid, Explode, Louise, Touch and Go Records, Flat Six, Beef, Bugsley, Siss, Eugenius, Saboteur, The Dolphins, Maw, Soft, Louse, Black Market Kidney Surgeon, Stench Consultants, Badman, Chuck Two, Maura Weaver, Suncage, Pain Begins, Sorry Eric, Trash Knight, Phanta, Grief Counselling, Mary Henry, and The Demolition will be playing. Santamania will take place at The Mockbee in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 13-14.