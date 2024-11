It appears that My Chemical Romance are teasing something. The band posted a photo on Instagram of the Russian letters ТПК (possibly a reference to the initials of scrapped final album which was reportedly titled The Paper Kingdom) against a grey city background with the caption, “If you could be anything, what would you be?” My Chemical Romance released "Foundations of Decay" in 2022 which was their first new song since their reunion in 2019. We will keep you updated.