Vial to release re-recorded version of debut EP, share “DIY or Die” video

Vial have announced that they will be releasing a re-recorded version of their 2019 debut EP Grow Up. It is called Grow The Fuck Up and will be out on November 29 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for the re-recorded version of “DIY or Die” which was directed and edited by Emily Nordstrom. Vial will be touring the US with Destruco Disk starting later this month and released their album burnout earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.