Vial to release re-recorded version of debut EP, share “DIY or Die” video

by Em Moore
Vial have announced that they will be releasing a re-recorded version of their 2019 debut EP Grow Up. It is called Grow The Fuck Up and will be out on November 29 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for the re-recorded version of “DIY or Die” which was directed and edited by Emily Nordstrom. Vial will be touring the US with Destruco Disk starting later this month and released their album burnout earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Grow The Fuck Up Tracklist
1. Therapy
2. Dog Days
3. Rough
4. Cut Me Off
5. Sloshville
6. Tension
7. DIY or Die
8. Grow Up
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 29
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE
|Nov 30
|Resonant Head
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Dec 01
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Dec 03
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|Dec 04
|Club Dada (Indoor)
|Dallas, TX
|Dec 06
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS
|Dec 07
|Varsity Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN