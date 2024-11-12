Refused have released a video for “The Deadly Rhythm”. The video was written and directed by Nils Nygardh and was released as part of the 25th anniversary of The Shape Of Punk To Come. The 25th anniversary re-issue will be out physically on March 28. The band also released a tribute album earlier this year called The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated which featured bands including GEL, Fucked Up, Touché Amoré, Zulu, and IDLES covering songs off the album. Refused will be going on their final North American tour this spring. Check out the video below.