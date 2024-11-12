Sunrot and Body Void to release split record

Sunrot and Body Void have announced that they will be releasing a split record. It will be out on November 20 which is Trans Day of Remembrance and all proceeds from digital sales will be donated to Black Trans Liberation . The split features three tracks from Sunrot, “Still Burning”, “Shapeshifter”, and “Kill The Cop” along with two tracks from Body Void called “Assimilation System” and “Crown of Fire”. The album art was created by Ethan McCarthy, Christopher Eustaquio, and Jesse Draxler. Sunrot released their album The Unfailing Rope in 2023. Body Void released their album Atrocity Machine in 2023. Check out the tracklist below.