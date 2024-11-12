Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Alexisonfire and Underoath have announced Australian tour dates for March. Underoath will be playing their 2004 album They’re Only Chasing Safety in full along with an encore set each night. GEL will be joining them on all dates. Alexisonfire released their album Otherness in 2022. Underoath released their album Voyeurist in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|HBF Stadium
|Perth, AU
|Mar 08
|Riverstage
|Brisbane, AU
|Mar 11
|Hordern Pavillion
|Sydney, AU
|Mar 14
|Festival Hall
|Melbourne, AU