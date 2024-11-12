Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Iggy Pop band to play Bowie tributes in EU

The David Bowie tribute ensemble, Celebrating David Bowie, is rising again, following a series of canceled USA shows from a couple of years ago. The new iteration again features Peter Murphy of Bauhaus on lead vocals. Joining Murphy is Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Kevin Armstrong, Ben Ellis, and Mat Hector (each of Iggy Pop's band), and Ron D of the Joe Bonamossa band. The tour runs through Europe/UK in early January 2025. The band will be playing tracks from across Bowie's entire career. You can see the dates below.