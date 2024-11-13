Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Winnipeg-based punk rockers Dinner Club! The video is for their new song “Birthday Suits” and was filmed and edited by Trav Anema. Speaking about the video, the band said,



"'Birthday Suits' is about fleeting lakeside summers and the brief but formative relationships that come and go with them. This song and video follow the journey of two people who retrace their steps through their old lakeside town. As they reconnect and reminisce on the years gone by, old feelings and memories start flooding back to them. Considering the lyrics, we always knew we wanted to shoot this video near water. We spent an afternoon at Winnipeg Beach shooting the narrative part of this video with our wonderful extras and then shot the band performance footage at a later date closer to home. This video was shot and edited by Trav Anema, who we had previously worked with on our first single, ‘Galaxy Quest’.”

”Birthday Suits” will be available everywhere on November 14 and is off Dinner Club’s upcoming album Brave Faces which will be out on November 15. Watch the video below!