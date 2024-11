Tours 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Gouge Away have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. They will embark on this track in February with Gumm joining them on all dates except Boston and Hotline TNT joining them on select dates. The band will also be supporting Chat Pile with Nightosphere later in February and into March. Gouge Away are currently touring North America with Better Lovers and released their album Deep Sage earlier this year. Check out the dates below.