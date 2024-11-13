Gouge Away announce North American tour dates

Gouge Away
by Tours

Gouge Away have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. They will embark on this track in February with Gumm joining them on all dates except Boston and Hotline TNT joining them on select dates. The band will also be supporting Chat Pile with Nightosphere later in February and into March. Gouge Away are currently touring North America with Better Lovers and released their album Deep Sage earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 01Something In The Way FestBoston, MAno Gumm
Feb 03Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Gumm
Feb 04Music Hall of WilliamsburgBrooklyn, NYw/Gumm, Hotline TNT
Feb 05Cabaret FoufsMontreal, QCw/Gumm
Feb 06Velvet UndergroundToronto, ONw/Gumm
Feb 07Third ManDetroit, MIw/Gumm
Feb 08Cobra LoungeChicago, ILw/Gumm
Feb 10DKRMTTRNashville, TNw/Gumm
Feb 11MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Gumm
Feb 12Retrofit RecordsTallahassee, FLw/Gumm
Feb 14TreesDallas, TXw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 15Secret GroupHouston, TXw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 16MohawkAustin, TXw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 18Sister BarAlbuquerque, NMw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 20The Nile TheaterPhoenix, AZw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 21Soda BarSan Diego, CAw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 22The GlasshousePomona, CAw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 23Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CAw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 25Hawthorne TheaterPortland, ORw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 26NuemosSeattle, WAw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Feb 27The PearlVancouver, BCw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Mar 01Commonwealth BarCalgary, ABw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Mar 02Starlite RoomEdmonton, ABw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Mar 04Knitting FactoryBoise, IDw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Mar 05Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UTw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
Mar 06Gothic TheaterDenver, COw/Chat Pile, Nightosphere