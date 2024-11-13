Gouge Away have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. They will embark on this track in February with Gumm joining them on all dates except Boston and Hotline TNT joining them on select dates. The band will also be supporting Chat Pile with Nightosphere later in February and into March. Gouge Away are currently touring North America with Better Lovers and released their album Deep Sage earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 01
|Something In The Way Fest
|Boston, MA
|no Gumm
|Feb 03
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Gumm
|Feb 04
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Gumm, Hotline TNT
|Feb 05
|Cabaret Foufs
|Montreal, QC
|w/Gumm
|Feb 06
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|w/Gumm
|Feb 07
|Third Man
|Detroit, MI
|w/Gumm
|Feb 08
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Gumm
|Feb 10
|DKRMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|w/Gumm
|Feb 11
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Gumm
|Feb 12
|Retrofit Records
|Tallahassee, FL
|w/Gumm
|Feb 14
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 15
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 16
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 18
|Sister Bar
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 20
|The Nile Theater
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 21
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 22
|The Glasshouse
|Pomona, CA
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 23
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 25
|Hawthorne Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 26
|Nuemos
|Seattle, WA
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Feb 27
|The Pearl
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Mar 01
|Commonwealth Bar
|Calgary, AB
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Mar 02
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Mar 04
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Mar 05
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere
|Mar 06
|Gothic Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Chat Pile, Nightosphere