Check out the new track by Oceans in the Sky! It has Fred from Say Anything on it!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new song by Oceans in the Sky.

Oceans in the Sky is the project of New York's Liam Frost. Frost full-on embraces the emo heigfhts of the early 2000s and crafts soaring, emotive rock that binds together grandeur with heart-on-the-sleeve honesty. His debut LP, Parallels is getting the deluxe, double disc re-release treatment and has some new tunes. One of the new tracks is "Take me Home" which features Fred from Say Anything on guest vocals. The track is as big and as introspective as you might guess. Do you liek emo? You will love this.

You can pre-order the deluxe version of Parallels right here… and you can hear "take me home" below, right now!