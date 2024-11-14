Listen to the new EP by Vicarage and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are super stoked to bring you a premiere of the debut EP by Bristol-based blackened hardcore collective Vicarage ! The EP is called Perfect Hatred and features four blisteringly heavy tracks; “Honour Thou”, “Perfect Hatred”, “In Penitence”, and “Be Thou Clean”. “Perfect Hatred” and “In Penitence” have accompanying videos which were both directed by Ben Hunt. Perfect Hatred will be out everywhere on November 15 and you can pre-save it right here . We also caught up with the band to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. Read the track-by-track breakdown and listen to the EP in full below!

Perfect Hatred opens up with "Honour Thou", the longest and most varied song in regard to influence and style. With dreamy yet melancholic melodies, frantic riffing, and changing time signatures, we set out to make an immediate statement with this piece.

Next up is the title track, "Perfect Hatred" which, in contrast to the opener, is no nonsense, aggressive, and direct. Featuring active tuning, relentless changes, and guttural-filled breakdowns we deliver a more brutal approach to our sound.

"In Penitence", the penultimate track to the EP, starts off immediately with crushing riffage, slap bass, and blast beats before spiraling into melody and right back around to vigorously finish the track with a powerful instrumental breakdown.

"Be Thou Clean", the final track of the EP, is the most Hardcore addition; short in length, uncompromising in aggression. Introduced with high-pitched screams, explosive riffs, and thunderous drums we look to round off the EP with a thunderous choon that’ll be sure to get the crowd moving when performed live.