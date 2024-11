3 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto-based indie rockers Casper Skulls have released a video for their new song “Spindletop”. The band directed the video along with Curtis Carriere and Jordan Vandenberg of Goodscreen Media. The song is their first release as a trio and is available digitally via Next Door Records. Casper Skulls released their album Knows No Kindness in 2021. Check out the video below.