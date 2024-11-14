Sex Pistols to release archive live album from 1978

Sex Pistols will release an archival live album. It's called Live In The USA 1978 and was recorded in Atlanta during the band's USA tour. That's out February 28, 2025 via Universal/

As you may know, dozens of gray market live Sex Pistols albums have been released since the band folded. This release marks the first live release by the band of their classic era by a larger label. It is unclear if the material is simply taken from the previously released bootleg Atlanta 1978, or if it is from a different source tape with better sound quality (though thr Atlanta bootleg has better soiund quality than most Sex Pistols live releases). We'll keep you updated.