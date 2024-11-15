Portland punk record store, 2nd Avenue Records, forced to leave property after 42 years

2nd Avenue Records is being forced to leave its location after 42 years. The location, which is part of a larger commercial block, was told to vacate by the end of the year, along with all of the other lessees on the property. The owners of the property, the Goodman family, did not give a reason as to why they are asking all of their tenants to vacate the property, but are utilizing a no fault lease termination/end clause in their leases. According to the owner of 2nd Ave records, they were offered a different property by the Stephen goodman, but the new location was not of the same quality and prominence of the current location. As of now, 2nd ave is hoping to remain open in one form or another. You can see a local news report below.