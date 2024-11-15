Billy Idol releases 'Rebel Yell 2.0 - The Remixes' digital compilation

by John Gentile
Billy Idol has released a new digital only compilation. It includes some new remixes using songs from Rebel Yell and pulls some tracks from the 80s remix compilation Vital Idol. Moby and the Crystal Method contribute some remixes along with other producers. You can see the track list below.
Rebel Yell 2.0 - The Remixes'
Eyes Without A Face (Poolside Remix)
(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Moby Remix)
Rebel Yell (The Crystal Method Remix)
Flesh For Fantasy (St Francis Hotel Remix)
Catch My Fall (Juan Maclean Remix)
Eyes Without A Face (Tropkillaz Remix)
(Do Not) Stand In The Shadows (Moby Remix / Half Speed Version)
Flesh For Fantasy (Below The Belt Mix / Remastered 2001)
Catch My Fall (Remix Fix / Remastered 2001)