On November 14, Better Lovers played at the Opera House in Toronto, Ontario. Full Of Hell, Spy, and Cloakroom opened the show. Better Lovers are currently touring North America and released their debut album Highly Irresponsible earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.