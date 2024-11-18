Kim Deal releases “Nobody Loves You More” video, announces spring tour (US & UK)

by Em Moore
Kim Deal has released a video for “Nobody Loves You More”. It was directed by Alex Da Corte. The song is off her upcoming solo album of the same name which will be out on November 22 via 4AD Records. Kim Deal has also announced spring tour dates for the US and UK. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|3/1
|London, UK
|Barbican
|3/10
|Boston, MA
|The Wilbur
|3/13
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|3/15
|Washington, DC
|Capitol Turnaround
|3/21
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Rio Theatre
|3/23
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|3/24
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre
|3/26
|San Francisco, CA
|The Fillmore
|3/27
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Belasco
|3/29
|Joshua Tree, CA
|Pappy and Harriet’s
|3/30
|San Diego, CA
|Observatory North Park