Kim Deal releases “Nobody Loves You More” video, announces spring tour (US & UK)

Kim Deal
Kim Deal has released a video for “Nobody Loves You More”. It was directed by Alex Da Corte. The song is off her upcoming solo album of the same name which will be out on November 22 via 4AD Records. Kim Deal has also announced spring tour dates for the US and UK. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
3/1London, UKBarbican
3/10Boston, MAThe Wilbur
3/13New York, NYBrooklyn Paramount
3/15Washington, DCCapitol Turnaround
3/21Santa Cruz, CARio Theatre
3/23Portland, ORRevolution Hall
3/24Seattle, WANeptune Theatre
3/26San Francisco, CAThe Fillmore
3/27Los Angeles, CAThe Belasco
3/29Joshua Tree, CAPappy and Harriet’s
3/30San Diego, CAObservatory North Park