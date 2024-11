The Damned have announced a summer North America tour. They are current in their Vanian/Sensible/Scabies/Gray lineup and are focusing on their 80s era songs that used that lineup. The trek hits most of USA. The first jaunt finds the Bellrays opening. The seocond leg has Tv Smith of The Adverts doing all Adverts sets. And, before that, The Damned and Bellrays hit South America in the spring. You can see the dates below.