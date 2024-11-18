Spiritbox to release new album, share “Perfect Soul” video

Spiritbox have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tsunami Sea and will be out on March 7 via Pale Chord and Rise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Perfect Soul” which was shot and directed by Dylan Hryciuk. Spiritbox released their EP The Fear of Fear in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Tsunami Sea Tracklist

Fata Morgana

Black Rainbow

Perfect Soul

Keep Sweet

Soft Spine

Tsunami Sea

A Haven With Two Faces

No Loss, No Love

Crystal Roses

Ride The Wave

Deep End