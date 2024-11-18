Spiritbox to release new album, share “Perfect Soul” video

by Em Moore
Spiritbox have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tsunami Sea and will be out on March 7 via Pale Chord and Rise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Perfect Soul” which was shot and directed by Dylan Hryciuk. Spiritbox released their EP The Fear of Fear in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Tsunami Sea Tracklist
Fata Morgana
Black Rainbow
Perfect Soul
Keep Sweet
Soft Spine
Tsunami Sea
A Haven With Two Faces
No Loss, No Love
Crystal Roses
Ride The Wave
Deep End