Bad Mary and Mega Infinity to release split EP

Mega Infinity and Bad Mary have announced that they will be releasing a split EP. It is called The Mega Bad Disaster Party and features two tracks by each band. Bad Mary contributed “Disaster(er) Party” (a reworked version of “Disaster Party” from their The Return of Space Girl album) and “What I Want”. Mega Infinity contributed “Eyelids 2024” which features Joystick! and “Let Me Drive My Van Into Your Heart” (a Stephen Universe cover). The split will be out on December 3 via Ska Punk International and features art by Cam Lopez. Mega Infinity released their EP Chaos Magic in 2023. Bad Mary released their EP Better(er) Days earlier this year. Check out the announcement in full below.