Episode #676 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John regales Em with tales from the recent Party In Jabba’s Palace show which featured sets from Membrains, Blank Chrome, Soji, and Mean Jeans along with lots of disco-themed Star Wars tunes. They also talk about the news including Peter Murphy and Boy George’s new collaborative track, Download Fest’s first wave lineup, Pitchfork Fest not returning to Chicago, My Chemical Romance’s cryptic social media posts and upcoming North American tour, Jello Biafra joining Southern Culture on the Skids on stage, and much more. Listen to the episode below!
