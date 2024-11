15 hours ago by Em Moore

Rebelmatic have released a video for their song “Peace”. The video was directed by Chum Media. The song is off their upcoming album Black Hole Eats the Tornado which will be out in 2025 via Say-10 Records. Rebelmatic released their live album Rebelmatic Live at Fuzzfest WV earlier this year and released Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the video below.