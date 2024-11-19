The Murder Capital to release new album, share “Words Lost Meaning”

by Em Moore
Dublin-based post-punk band The Murder Capital have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blindness and will be out on February 21. The band has also released a new song called “Words Lost Meaning”. The Murder Capital released their album Gigi’s Recovery in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Blindness Tracklist
Moonshot
Words Lost Meaning
Can’t Pretend To Know
A Distant Life
Born Into The Fight
Love Of Country
The Fall
Death Of A Giant
Swallow
That Feeling
Trailing A Wing