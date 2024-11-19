The Murder Capital to release new album, share “Words Lost Meaning”

The Murder Capital
by

Dublin-based post-punk band The Murder Capital have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blindness and will be out on February 21. The band has also released a new song called “Words Lost Meaning”. The Murder Capital released their album Gigi’s Recovery in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Blindness Tracklist

Moonshot

Words Lost Meaning

Can’t Pretend To Know

A Distant Life

Born Into The Fight

Love Of Country

The Fall

Death Of A Giant

Swallow

That Feeling

Trailing A Wing