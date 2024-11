13 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based hardcore punk band Poison Spear, made up of Brett Sanderson (Cell Deth, Piercing Damage) and artist Ben RJ, have released their debut demo tape. The demo features four tracks; “Clinical Low”, “Caged Dog Of War”, “Chew Toy (Some Punks Are Just Hippies)”, and “Systemic Risk”. Check out the demo below.