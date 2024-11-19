Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Montreal-based space-punk rockers FRVITS! The video is for their song “Pentatonic Tacos” and was directed by Jessica Bruzzese. Speaking about the video, the band said,



"Directed by Montrealer Jessica Bruzzese, the video follows a gang of dejected apes terraforming an alien planet with their abstract musical powers.”

The song is the final track on FRVITS' EP The Great Internet which was released in September via Slovenly Recordings. Watch the video below!