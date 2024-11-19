The Pogues have announced UK tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album Rum Sodomy and The Lash which they will be playing in full on each date. The tour will take place across the UK in May and is their first UK headlining tour in 13 years as well as their first tour since the passing of Shane MacGowan in 2023. The lineup for the tour is James Fearnley, Jem Finer, Spider Stacy, and unannounced (as of now) special guests. Check out the dates below.