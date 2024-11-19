Ice Cube to release new album, 'Man Down'

Ice Cube will release a new album this Friday. It's self-released and is called Man Down . Snoop Dogg , Too short , E-40 , B-real , Killer Mike , Busta Rhymes , and others make guest appearances. As per a press release, "This 19-song collection examines the status of manhood in the present day and offers wisdom and criticism from a steadfast alpha male of the entertainment industry." Ice Cube says, "It’s really about me thinking real men need to stand up. I think we’re already down in a lot of ways."

Man Down

Rollin’ At Twilight – 2:56 – Produced by: Cassius Jay & Elon Deondre Brown

It’s My Ego – 3:44 – Produced by: The Almighty E-A-Ski

So Sensitive – 2:49 – Produced by: TMix

She’s Sanctified (Feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short & October London) – 4:15 – Produced by: TMix

Not Like Them – 3:36 – Produced by: Nottz

5150 – 3:45 – Produced by: BiggVon

No Cap (Feat. K-Major, Ishadon, Mike Epps) – 2:53 – Produced by: Zaytoven & Co-produced by: Mike Epps

3 Lil Piggies – 1:51 – Produced by: Policy Kings

Ghetto Story – 3:08 – Produced by: TMix

Facts (Feat. J-Dee of the Lench Mob) – 2:41 – Produced by: DecadeZ

Fighting For My Life In Paradise (Feat. Kurupt) – 2:59 – Produced by: David Banner

Let’s Get Money Together (Feat. B-Real of Cypress Hill) – 3:01 – Produced by: DecadeZ

I’mma Burn Rubber – 3:22 – Produced by: DecadeZ

Especially You – 3:30 – Produced by: Ice Cube

Break The Mirror (Feat. Xzibit) – 3:05 – Produced by: Samuel “The IIIrd” Elliot & BiggVon

Talkin’ Bout These Rappers – 3:59 – Produced by: Lil Jon & Young Slade

Scary Movie – 2:50 – Produced by: Hallway Productionz

Take Me To Your Leader – 3:09 – Produced by: David Banner

Ego Maniacs (Feat. Killer Mike & Busta Rhymes) – 3:38 – Produced by: The Almighty E-A-Ski