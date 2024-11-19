Ice Cube to release new album, 'Man Down'

Ice Cube will release a new album this Friday. It's self-released and is called Man Down. Snoop Dogg, Too short, E-40, B-real, Killer Mike, Busta Rhymes, and others make guest appearances. As per a press release, "This 19-song collection examines the status of manhood in the present day and offers wisdom and criticism from a steadfast alpha male of the entertainment industry." Ice Cube says, "It’s really about me thinking real men need to stand up. I think we’re already down in a lot of ways."
Ice Cube last released Everythang’s Corrupt in 2018, which was explicitly anti-Trump. However, since then, Cube has been involved in some controversy regarding apparent support of Trump, an issue regarding antisemitism, and being anti-Vax .
Man Down
Rollin’ At Twilight – 2:56 – Produced by: Cassius Jay & Elon Deondre Brown
It’s My Ego – 3:44 – Produced by: The Almighty E-A-Ski
So Sensitive – 2:49 – Produced by: TMix
She’s Sanctified (Feat. Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short & October London) – 4:15 – Produced by: TMix
Not Like Them – 3:36 – Produced by: Nottz
5150 – 3:45 – Produced by: BiggVon
No Cap (Feat. K-Major, Ishadon, Mike Epps) – 2:53 – Produced by: Zaytoven & Co-produced by: Mike Epps
3 Lil Piggies – 1:51 – Produced by: Policy Kings
Ghetto Story – 3:08 – Produced by: TMix
Facts (Feat. J-Dee of the Lench Mob) – 2:41 – Produced by: DecadeZ
Fighting For My Life In Paradise (Feat. Kurupt) – 2:59 – Produced by: David Banner
Let’s Get Money Together (Feat. B-Real of Cypress Hill) – 3:01 – Produced by: DecadeZ
I’mma Burn Rubber – 3:22 – Produced by: DecadeZ
Especially You – 3:30 – Produced by: Ice Cube
Break The Mirror (Feat. Xzibit) – 3:05 – Produced by: Samuel “The IIIrd” Elliot & BiggVon
Talkin’ Bout These Rappers – 3:59 – Produced by: Lil Jon & Young Slade
Scary Movie – 2:50 – Produced by: Hallway Productionz
Take Me To Your Leader – 3:09 – Produced by: David Banner
Ego Maniacs (Feat. Killer Mike & Busta Rhymes) – 3:38 – Produced by: The Almighty E-A-Ski