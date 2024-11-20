Check out the new album by Luna Honey!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new album by Luna Honey!

Bound is the Philly band's sixth album and it is frikkin intense. They draw from goth, post-punk, darkwave and pretty much all the scary genres. Bound is one of their more ambitious efforts, with huge, smashing tracks that sit between Siouxsie Sioux and Sol Invictus. This is heavy stuff- sonically and metally.

The band's Maura Pond spoke to Punknews about the LP: "On Bound we were finally able to capture some of the more intense spirit of our live sets. Though our records span a wide range of moods, we tend to keep our live performances on the noisier end of the spectrum, which is hard to nail recording at home in a small space. Working with Dan Angel at his studio, In the Shadow of Boner Forever, we could crank the volume and make good use of the physical space of that warehouse. I couldn't hear out of my left ear for a week after one of our sessions even with the earplugs in, I mean we got wild with it. Dan has mics set up all over the place- the stairwell, the "scary room" down the hall- and we set up our PA to pump out the electronic parts of our beats so we could mix in what it sounds like in a real, large room. Dan also guested on drums on most of the tracks, which is our first album to have drums on it and you can really feel them banging around in your skull. But Bound also has some of our gentlest songs, because, you know, balance in all things. There is a different kind of strength in the vulnerability of choosing to not gussy up a song if it doesn't need it. I'm just very grateful to everyone who has helped this come to be, and also to everyone who has taken the time to listen in this madhouse of endless things competing for your attention."

Bound is out this Friday. You can hear it below, right now.