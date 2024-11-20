Slowdive have announced North American tour dates for this winter. The tickets will go on sale on November 22. Slowdive are currently touring the US and released their album Everything is Alive in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 25
|Massey Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jan 26
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON
|Jan 28
|L’Olympia
|Montreal, QC
|Jan 30
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|Jan 31
|Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art
|North Adams, MA
|Feb 01
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|Feb 02
|Something In The Way Festival
|Boston, MA
|Feb 04
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT
|Feb 05
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|Feb 07
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, NY