Slowdive announce North American winter tour

Slowdive
by Tours

Slowdive have announced North American tour dates for this winter. The tickets will go on sale on November 22. Slowdive are currently touring the US and released their album Everything is Alive in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 25Massey HallToronto, ON
Jan 26Bronson CentreOttawa, ON
Jan 28L’OlympiaMontreal, QC
Jan 30Higher GroundBurlington, VT
Jan 31Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary ArtNorth Adams, MA
Feb 01State TheatrePortland, ME
Feb 02Something In The Way FestivalBoston, MA
Feb 04College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT
Feb 05Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
Feb 07The Capitol TheatrePort Chester, NY