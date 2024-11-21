Devon Kay and the Solutions / Dollar Signs / Tiny Stills (US)

Devon Kay and the Solutions
Devon Kay and The Solutions, Dollar Signs, and Tiny Stills have announced US tour dates for February. They will be hitting the Midwest and East Coast. Devon Kay and The Solutions released their EP & Knuckles and Tiny Stills released their album We Really Felt Something earlier this year. Dollar Signs released their album Legend Tripping in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
02/06Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
02/07Hamtramck, MISmall's
02/08Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto Project
02/10Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Made
02/11Allston, MAO'Brien's Pub
02/12Philadelphia, PAOrtlieb's
02/13Silver Spring's, MDQuarry House Tavern
02/14Charlotte, NCThe Milestone
02/15Durham, NCThe Pinhook
02/18Tampa, FLDeviant Libation
02/19Orlando, FLWill's Pub
02/20Gainesville, FLHow Bazar
02/21Atlanta, GAAltar (at Masquerade)
02/22DRKMTTRNashville, TN