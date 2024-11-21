Devon Kay and The Solutions, Dollar Signs, and Tiny Stills have announced US tour dates for February. They will be hitting the Midwest and East Coast. Devon Kay and The Solutions released their EP & Knuckles and Tiny Stills released their album We Really Felt Something earlier this year. Dollar Signs released their album Legend Tripping in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|02/06
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|02/07
|Hamtramck, MI
|Small's
|02/08
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto Project
|02/10
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|02/11
|Allston, MA
|O'Brien's Pub
|02/12
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ortlieb's
|02/13
|Silver Spring's, MD
|Quarry House Tavern
|02/14
|Charlotte, NC
|The Milestone
|02/15
|Durham, NC
|The Pinhook
|02/18
|Tampa, FL
|Deviant Libation
|02/19
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|02/20
|Gainesville, FL
|How Bazar
|02/21
|Atlanta, GA
|Altar (at Masquerade)
|02/22
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN