39 minutes ago by Em Moore

Gina Birch of The Raincoats has released a cover of “Listen, the Snow is Falling” by Yoko Ono. The song was first released as a b-side for John Lennon’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” single in 1972 and also appeared as a bonus track on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s 1969 Wedding Album. The cover is available digitally. Gina Birch released her solo album I Play My Bass Loud in 2023. Check out the cover below.