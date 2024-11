3 hours ago by John Gentile

In celebration of the 200th record released via Revelation records, Judge will re-release 1991's Chung King Can suck It. This is the first re-release of the record ever (not counting bootlegs). The new version as been remastered and re-pressed, with updated packaging containing some never-before-seen photos by Jeffrey Ladd and a reversed-out version of the now iconic album cover. That's out December 13 via Revelation.