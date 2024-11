2 hours ago by John Gentile

The Gits will re-release their debut LP, Frenching the Bully. The new version is remastered by Jack Endino and is out January 31 via Sub Pop. The band released a statement: "“It’s been more than thirty-one years since The Gits played our last show. We’re rereleasing The Gits catalog now for the people who loved our music, and hopefully others who have yet to find it. And we’re doing this now for the love of our dear friend, our co-conspirator, our singer, Mia Zapata.”