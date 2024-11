1 hour ago by Em Moore

All Done Bye Bye, the new band made up of Kyle Kinney of Excuse Me Who Are You?, Jasmine Rosenblatt of Bug Moment, Dylan Mazurkiewicz of Garden Home, Alan Morris of Endswell, and Brady Laflen of Thumbs Up Records, have released their debut single. It is called “You Won!” and is available digitally now. Check out the song below.