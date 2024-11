4 hours ago by John Gentile

Chumbawamba have re-released their iconic "Tubthumping" 7-inch single. The new release is on red vinyl and is out now via Republic records. Interestingly, unlike the original 7-inch issue, which had the non-LP tracks "farewell to the crown" and "football song" on the b-side, the new press has a version of "tubthumper" on each side.