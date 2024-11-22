Punknews is now on Bluesky

Well, as you know, America is going to hell- The president elect is a literal felon and he is best pals with a man-baby that happens to be the richest guy in the world that go so mad that someone said some jokes about his stupid car that he literally bought one of the world's largest communication platforms (Twitter… not Punknews) and changed its name to something stupid (X) and in doing so lost like 40 billion dollars but in this post-capitalist, depraved world, somehow he is so rich that losing 40 billion is like losing five bucks to you or me and also while that is annoying there's actually the much bigger threat of the world's richest guy who is actually a total creep controlling American policy because the ridiculously sexist and anti-woman president elect is bizarrely gullible but also convincing to a certain often uninformed subset that made some really bad choices earlier this month and he is also insanely underqualified for the most important and volatile job in the world because he somehow got rich by scamming people in real estate and being an asshole on a reality show. Welcome to 2025.

Well, anyways, all of that is to say that we will likely be winding down our Twitter presence (we will never call it "X" ugh) and now we are on the (for right now) much cooler Bluesky, which is basically Twitter but not as 4chan-y. (We have never actually been on 4chan but we get the gist).

You can find us on bluesky here. If it is of any incentive, Yoko Ono has followed us and even re-shared one of our posts. Oh, also, for some reason, famed author Stephen King, who only follows two other people, followed editor Em Moore for about 12 hours. Hope to see you there!