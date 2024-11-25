Jake Hout leaves Dead Boys, claims Cleopatra wants to use A.I. Stiv Bators

Jake Hout leaves Dead Boys, claims Cleopatra wants to use A.I. Stiv Bators
by

Jake Hout, the current singer of the Dead Boys has left the band. He states that the split is due to Dead Boys' current label, Cleopatra, wanting to release a record with "Stiv Bators' Voice" as generated by A.I. According to Hout, the label wanted to use his voice as the template for the AI generated voice. He states: "It is with a heart shot full of led that I’m forced to announce that I am NO LONGER the singer of DEAD BOYS! Due to unreconcilable artistic differences with Cleopatra Records I must recuse myself. They intend to put out a record with a fakeass robot A.I. Stiv Bators voice on it! They wanted my voice to be the template for the fake robo-Stiv voice and I absolutely can NOT do that. It’s against my religion. Its heartless plagiarism of my own Guardian Angel and it can absolutely NOT happen. Stiv Bators ain’t no fucking robot! And I ain’t no fucking robot neither! I Am Jake Fucking Hout! I am the singer of ALTAR DE FEY! Everyone knows that!***

Image