Jake Hout, the current singer of the Dead Boys has left the band. He states that the split is due to Dead Boys' current label, Cleopatra, wanting to release a record with "Stiv Bators' Voice" as generated by A.I. According to Hout, the label wanted to use his voice as the template for the AI generated voice. He states: "It is with a heart shot full of led that I’m forced to announce that I am NO LONGER the singer of DEAD BOYS! Due to unreconcilable artistic differences with Cleopatra Records I must recuse myself. They intend to put out a record with a fakeass robot A.I. Stiv Bators voice on it! They wanted my voice to be the template for the fake robo-Stiv voice and I absolutely can NOT do that. It’s against my religion. Its heartless plagiarism of my own Guardian Angel and it can absolutely NOT happen. Stiv Bators ain’t no fucking robot! And I ain’t no fucking robot neither! I Am Jake Fucking Hout! I am the singer of ALTAR DE FEY! Everyone knows that!***
by John Gentile
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for November 24, 2024
Next StorySum 41 to be inducted in Canadian Music Hall Of Fame
Jake Hout leaves Dead Boys, claims Cleopatra wants to use A.I. Stiv Bators
Philamoca and Punknews to host two days of unreleased '77-'81 punk footage Sept 29-30
UK Subs, Zero Boys, 999, more to play LA Punk Invasion 2025
UK Subs and Dead Boys release combo covers EP
Uk Subs, FEAR, Dead Boys, MDC, Eater, DI, Queers on Pink Floyd tribute