Dead Boys to release collaborative album with Clem Burke, Glen Matlock, James Williamson

A few minutes ago, Dead Boys announced the release of a new album. The new record finds guitarist Cheetah Chrome working with a bunch of notable musicians: Cheetah on is back guitar and handling vocals, Clem Burke of Blondie is on drums, Glen Matlock of Sex Pistolsis on bass. The release also features contributions from along from James Williamson of The Stooges and Michael Monroe of Hanoi Rocks.

Stiv Bators himself also makes an appearance of sorts- unreleased vocal demos from 1977 and 1978 were used to add some Stiv to the release. As per the band, Cheetah Chrome’s vocals are artfully “dusted” with Stiv’s iconic presence. No title has been released but the release will be out via Cleopatra in 2025. The band also added that they are looking for a new vocalist.