46 minutes ago by Em Moore

Pinkshift have released a video for their song “ONE NATION”. The video was directed by Nathan Smith and Mark Jeevaratnam. The song is a standalone single and was released last month via Hopeless Records. Pinkshift will be supporting Origami Angel on their December 15 show at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC and will be supporting The Linda Lindas on their spring tour of North America. The band released their EP suraksha in 2023. Check out the video below.