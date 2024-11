11 hours ago by Em Moore

Thai hardcore punk band Whispers have released a new song called “Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us)” which features Shaun Alexander of Demonstration of Power. The song is off their upcoming EP Yom-Ma-Lok which will be out on December 13 via Flatspot Records. Whispers released their split with Gates of Hopeless, A Split Document, in 2023 and released their EP Narok Bon Din in 2021. Check out the song below.