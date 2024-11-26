The Ape-Ettes to release new EP, share “Backseat” video

Sudbury-based garage rock trio The Ape-Ettes have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called No Matter What and will be out on December 10 via Discos de Muerte and Snappy Little Numbers. The band has also released a video for their new song “Backseat” which was written and directed by Jeff Houle, shot and edited by Dunstan Top, and features intro music by Mitch Houle. The Ape-Ettes released their EP Simply in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.