7 hours ago by Em Moore

On November 26 Knocked Loose performed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live late-night show. The band played “Suffocate” which features Poppy, “Don’t Reach For Me”, “Moss Covers All”, “Take Me Home”, and “Sit and Mourn” from their album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To which was released in May of this year. Check out the video for "Suffocate" below.