Anthony Green to release new book 'Drift'

Anthony Green has announced that he will be releasing a new book. It is called Drift and features 94 pages of photos and sketches that were made while he was on tour. The album also comes with a digital album of songs recorded during that time. Anthony Green released his solo album Doom. Spun. earlier this year and we spoke to him about it in June. He will be touring the US in December. Check out the tracklist for the digital album below.